Hard-liners like Perle and Frum would do well to remember that America began as an empire, formally and officially. It wasnÂ’t our empire, of course; it was BritainÂ’s. And the story of how Britain lost its first empire may be more instructive for Americans today than how Britain found itself without its second.



Readingyesterday I came upon this article by Joshua Micah Marshall. It is well worth reading (although I recommend printing it up first or even, gasp, buying a hard copy since it is rather long for screen perusal). Although some have criticized his blog, Talking Points Memo , as being a tad arrogant, I've been a longtime fan. Not only is his political analysis intelligent, but he writes well.Here, his theme is the American Empire. And as an Americanist (who did his doctorate in American History at Brown) he uses an American historical analogy to understand where the US is now, noting:Marshall argues that the root of Britain's control over its American colonies lay in the colonies consent to be ruled. The British Empire's mistake was that "it confused the power it had on paper—its claims to sovereignty and dominion—with the nature of the control it exercised..." Marshall points out that America may be making the same mistake right now, in insisting that the world recognize its imperium.Of course I agree. I've frequently remarked that the key to the Roman Empire's power lay in acquiescenceence of those who were ruled rather than the relentless application of imperial might.It strikes me, however, that this concept might be easier for Canadians to understand than Americans. After all, Canada obtained confederation through negotiation rather than revolution. And even now, she maintains an allegiance to the British monarchy as a member of the commonwealth. Personally, as an ardent republican (in the British sense!), it galls me to have Elizabeth's face on every coin, but I suspect that one of the reasons her presence evokes so little popular resentment is the deep seated understanding that she is there by our consent. Should Canada choose, she would disappear. The commonwealth exists because it suits the member countries to maintain it, not because England would go to war if any were to secede.The United States, on the other hand, has built its own national identity upon the mythology of revolution and conquest. Movies are made about the Alamo (painfully bad movies if the trailers are anything to go by), not the purchase of Alaska. Presidential candidates are expected to display military experience rather than skill at peaceful conflict resolution (Jimmy Carter is an excellent example).Marshall argues that America probably cannot continue to act with such bluster and so little acknowledgement of the realities of power. I tend to agree. But I wonder if one of the self-perpetuating mechanisms of empire (true for Rome and true for Britain) consists of the willingness of so many provinces to do the Empire's dirty work. To patch together a working solution after the Empire has done its work. The US was able to go into Afghanistan, to wage a war and declare a victory, and then essentially abandon the country. Now it is up to countries like Canada to send soldiers in an effort to maintain some semblance of control. Now everyone hopes that the UN will go in to manage Iraq. It may be that one of the benefits of Empire is having a host of others to fix your mistakes. Or at least die trying