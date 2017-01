"The Poindexter program was over the line, and what has been decided by Congress is the lights are going out on what John Poindexter conceived."



The bill, however, does authorize a separate, classified program for “processing, analysis, and collaboration tools for counter terrorism foreign intelligence” but the legislation prohibits its domestic use against Americans. [emphasis mine]



It also appears that the scheme is geared more towards data mining in quest of garden-variety criminal activity than anything to do with international terrorism. When you combine that with federal interest, it's hard to resist seeing the MATRIX as a sneaky way for three-letter agencies to keep tabs on ordinary folk and their foibles, side-stepping restrictions on domestic spying instituted since the Church Committee.



And the conspicuous use of the phrase 'anti-terrorism' does send up a red flag, being the standard incantation with which assaults on the liberties and privacy of ordinary citizens are justified.

It looks like the power struggles within the US government are actually doing some good. The Orwellian "Total Information Awareness" (or "Terrorism Information Awareness" as it was renamed, even after they hid the overt Masonic symbolism has been terminated by a joint house and senate committee . Wow.He's out of office, his work is unraveling... and perhaps most tellingly The Washington Post is openly referring to his "terrorism futures" idea as a "program to establish an online gambling parlor to predict Middle East terrorist attacks." If the media is willing to call it like it is , hebe out of favour! This certainly was not the language they employed when he first aired the notion.Yet, while I cannot help be feel relief that the US Congress and Senate are putting the brakes on TIA, one must ask whether this signals any improvement for all of us provincials. After all, as the ACLU points out As Senator Wyden said , "Americans on American soil are not going to be targets of TIA surveillance that would have violated their privacy and civil liberties.” It's the non-Americans that need to worry (or the Americans abroad).And Lest any "Americans on American soil" rejoice too soon, let me note that there is still a legal loophole that would allow state governments (namely those of: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Ohio, and Utah) to utilize the technologies developed by TIA. This is the MATRIX , or "Multistate Anti-Terrorism Information Exchange" (and yes, that is really its name). And, as the Register notes:So, we are left wondering how much of this change is a real, and how much of it is merely window dressing to placate the American voters. In Rome, when a faction fell from power (or an Emperor) it was common to denigrate everything that they had done, and to proclaim that from now on things would be different. But they rarely were very different, and much of the criticism of the formerly favoured represented nothing more than an attempt to curry favour with the new "in group."Does Poindexter's fall represent a new set of political ideals in the Empire (i.e. respecting the liberties of its citizens), or is it merely a palace intrigue? My inclination is to be pessimistic.