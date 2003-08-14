"For me, we have a Charter of Rights, there is evolution in society and according to the interpretation of the courts, they concluded these unions should be legal in Canada," the Prime Minister said when he announced his Liberal government would not appeal an Ontario court ruling that struck down a federal ban on gay marriage in June.

In the past, the Prime Minister has described himself as a good Catholic, but he has said he firmly believes politicians should not use government to impose their religious beliefs on others.

