Saturday, August 30

A Note: Read Raed







Just a quick note for now, but I will write more later. Take a look at Salam Pax's account of how the Empire's soldiers treated his family. He gives some insight into how the US forces are hunting down terror cells in Iraq. It is well worth reading.

Tuesday, August 19

Dark days...

One of my favourite Torontonian bloggers recently touched on how the terrible mess of semi-privitization of hydro (or electricity, to my Southern readers) may have led to the recent blackout . Although there are widly differing perspectives in the debate over privitization (both for and against ) everyone seems to agree that the current situation in Ontario is not a good one. Nor is this issue limited to local Canadian politics. The craze for privatizing is a hallmark of the American Empire -- be it federal jobs the military , or even Iraq's public sector Personally, and I'm sure this will come as a surprise to no one, I think most public utilities (like hydro) should be public for two major reasons.Even Roman Emperors saw the practial benefits of maintaining some public utilities, of a sort. Given that the concept of economics had not yet been developed, their failure to develop an articulated economic strategy is understandable (as is the difficulty economic historians have in analyzing the Roman economy). Nevertheless, the importance of maintaining a minimum level of social services -- namely bread and water -- was sufficiently evident that all the emperors, even the rather nutty ones like Caliguala and Nero, maintained it at their own expense.The Emperors distributed bread to the poor of Rome, initially at a fixed price, then later for free. For water people relied upon the aquaducts, which emperors made a point of building and naming after themselves, although they were hardly the first to do so. If necessary, they could use the army to maintain the massive structures. On a grander scale, all the emperors went to considerable legnths to maintain their personal control over Egypt, because it was one of the major sources of the grain they needed to make the bread.Ironically, such pragmatic concern for the populace's welfare is now denigraded as bleeding-heart liberalism, or even worse socialism, within the American Empire. Oh Nero, that bleeding-heart liberal! That Socialist Tiberius! That such tyrants can be lauded in these terms paints a very grim picture of the priorities of this modern empire.Whether the power grid holds or not, it looks like we're in for dark days ahead.

Friday, August 15

Gibbon revisited?

Tuesday, August 12

The US government's failed proposal to create a "terrorism futures market" is old news . But this morning on the CBC they asked whether it was such a bad idea after all, which got me to thinking. My initial reaction when I heard about the proposal was that this was nothing more or less than gambling on the lives and welfare of others. It was clearly a callous gesture by the Empire, and extremely unlikely to have any positive impact in the war against terror. There are arguments that it might have been effective , working from the premise that futures markets have been good indices of future events in other spheres. Without entering into a diatribe about economic theory, these struck me as fallacious. After all, the market is notoriously stupid in many ways (witness the recent, and ongoing, slide of the stock market that was predicted to never stop rising). The programming principle of "Garbage in, garbage out" applies. Why would traders possess any good knowledge about future terrorist attacks? Attacks which, by their very nature, are incredibly difficult to predict, since they are known about by very very few people in advance.But what struck me most about this whole debate was what it demonstrated about the way in which we conceive of the economy in the Empire (and I'm including Canada here). That the "terrorism futures" market will continue, in the form of online gambling , strikes at the heart of the matter. Making predictions about whether somebody will successfully strap explosives to himself and set them off in a public place (unless you are that person, in which case you probably have other motives than making a buck) is indeed nothing less than gambling. Issues of compassion aside, it seems an problematic investing strategy.Investment almost always (probably always always) entails some uncertainty, of course. It is a form of gambling, like poker -- although you cannot control what you will be dealt, you can minimize losses by sound strategy and skill. The good poker player will always make money off of the poorer one, at least in the medium run. Likewise, traditionally, the investor weighed the strengths and weaknesses of companies in which he or she wanted to invest and acted accordingly. One did not buy or sell stock on a hunch, but rather upon information. Futures markets, on the other hand, have always been more like a crap shoot. The only wise investors were those with insider information.In the past decade two changes in the financial world have undermined the model of sage investment. First, as the market continued to rise, more and more people began investing. People who knew nothing about investing found that they could make large amounts of money. So a whole new group of investors was born, who imagined that they grew rich through their skill, rather than the current nature of the market. Of course, when the market crashed, they got burned. Then there were the accounting scandals, Enron and company. These served, not only to destabilize the market, but also to cast serious doubts upon the reliability of the information experienced investors relied upon.Consequently, both novice and experienced investor is now more prone to view the financial markets as a form of gambling. And it is this attitude towards the financial markets that leads people to embrace "terrorism futures," which unlike other futures (like Orange Juice) produces no actual product with inherent value (however variable).Aside from the moral implications of a terrorism market, the signs of increasing divide between the acquisition of wealth and the production of any actual good should alarm people. The Roman Empire's economy may have been slave based, it may have had enormous distinctions between the haves and the have-nots (the latter were even judged by different laws), but at least it was founded on tangible products. The man of status possessed land that provided produce that allowed him to live. There is evidence that there were speculative markets even then, but they were viewed as sordid. Now the new Empire would make them the foundation of its national security... O tempora! O mores!

August is the slowest month....





Just thought I should post a brief word about why there have been so few posts recently. As you know, August is a slow news month. Right What really happens is that the CBC (or news outlet of your choice) starts playing reruns and almost all their top reporters go on holiday. Hence, instead of any attempt at investigative journalism, we are almost entirely spoon-fed press releases of dubious merit. Consequently Cassandra hears less news, and gets less worked up about how the whole world is going to Hell in a handbasket.Also, let's face it, it's summer. And after last winter I feel a certain impetus to get outside and enjoy the warm weather.But perhaps the main reason has been that, in following current events, Cassandra has felt a certain amount of despair. It is rather depressing to see all of one's predictions come true. The American Empire has embroiled itself, and the rest of the world, in a terrible mess in Iraq, and the Middle East in general. People are dying, both Americans and Iraqis, and it is hard to feel smug about that, even if you did see it coming. And it is hard to think of something new to say about such a morass of greed and destruction, save for to deplore it, again and again.(Or maybe it's just been Bloggers Block ).

Saturday, August 2

The Uses of Morality